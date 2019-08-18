Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.76 Million; As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Cut by $752,000 Its Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.35 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,600 shares to 116,350 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Dropped 17% in February – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Take-Two Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two: Risky Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

