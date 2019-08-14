Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Park West Asset Management Raised Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake by $13.98 Million

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 66,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 70,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 6.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 3.34 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 260,528 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 41,544 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 56,091 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 2.21 million shares. Eam Limited Liability invested in 327,415 shares. Cookson Peirce And Commerce reported 38,480 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 262,981 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 21,600 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 44,493 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. 19,429 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Stephens Ar invested in 23,410 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.53% or 724,723 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Segment Wealth Lc reported 0.06% stake. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Liability holds 4.54% or 197,586 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested in 0.62% or 14,917 shares. Natixis owns 53,038 shares. Nomura owns 24,877 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 870 shares. Moreover, Vestor Ltd Com has 0.9% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 38,994 were reported by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 7,361 shares. Generation Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.55M shares. Bainco International reported 21,023 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,372 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,345 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).