Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Increased by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,441 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 46,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $295.73. About 503,880 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 3.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ATI) by 14,700 shares to 778,400 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,810 shares, and cut its stake in H R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has invested 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Sterneck Mgmt Llc invested in 3,200 shares. 111,995 were reported by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. E&G Advsr LP holds 945 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Argent Comm owns 16,707 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,685 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs reported 33,716 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.93% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,106 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited holds 14,975 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3% or 340,488 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,997 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 3.07% or 62,401 shares. 4,571 were reported by North Amer. Charter holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,760 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ).