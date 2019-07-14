Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Its Position; International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Increased Its Holding by $377,880 as Share Price Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 33,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.02% or 8,835 shares. 4,945 were reported by Karp Mgmt Corporation. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.42% stake. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,412 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 4,504 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 3,605 shares. 5,137 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 75,647 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Fil Limited owns 450,688 shares. Thomasville State Bank owns 2,659 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 40,601 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 14 shares stake.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

