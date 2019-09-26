Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $67.84 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Blue Chip Partners Boosted Position by $347,391

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 957 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 29,324 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 28,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $391.72. About 424,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 231,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 429,347 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.09M, down from 660,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $285.38. About 797,931 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares to 29,552 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 1.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 4,810 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 98,600 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Inc has 1.78% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp stated it has 7,771 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 4,403 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 598 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd owns 2,011 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Hartford Company has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 3,422 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Sol Capital Management accumulated 2,588 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc owns 7,904 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,150 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.77 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,015 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $424.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 154,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.