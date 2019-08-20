Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Consulta LTD Cut Holding by $31.40 Million; V F (VFC) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Lifted Its Position by $329,380

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.19M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $276.22. About 865,525 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.98 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt by 31,143 shares to 55,699 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWV) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,502 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

