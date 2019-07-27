Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding by $551,460; As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Increased Its Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 29,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 459,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, up from 439,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Howe & Rusling reported 274 shares. 10,497 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com holds 1.16% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 46,265 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc holds 630,553 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 15,892 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 470,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 111,267 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.12% or 29,115 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.11% or 10,807 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 17,250 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Inv House Lc holds 0.25% or 54,091 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 128,601 shares.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freshpet: The Whole Foods Of Pet Food – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Presents At ICR Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Appointment of Seasoned Media and Digital Executive Jacki Kelley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11,547 shares to 49,375 shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 124,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,457 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,290 shares to 10,735 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).