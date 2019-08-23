Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Lifted Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $774,230

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92 million, up from 129,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 13.30 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 15,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.29M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17,300 shares to 29,915 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,258 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Management Llc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,005 shares. Greenleaf reported 9,268 shares. North American Mngmt Corporation owns 4,571 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 207,237 were reported by Bowen Hanes And Co. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Blair William & Il invested in 131,870 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Schroder reported 0.43% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 815 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 719 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.3% or 1,890 shares. 161,369 are owned by Inverness Counsel Limited Ny. Cetera Advsr Limited Company accumulated 1,156 shares. Horizon Inv Service Ltd Co accumulated 15,675 shares. Cap City Tru Com Fl holds 1.7% or 14,734 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares to 193,222 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,067 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).