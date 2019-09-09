Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Capital World Investors Lifted Stake by $149.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Maintained by Rbf Capital Llc

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 547,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 15.54 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 billion, up from 14.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $292.08. About 900,673 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 2.51M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

