Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Decreased Stake; As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Valuation Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 8,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 98,106 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, down from 106,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $283.53. About 1.59 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 147,531 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21Vianet Group Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.