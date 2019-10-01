Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Somerville Kurt F Raised Holding by $932,134

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 6,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,668 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87M, up from 63,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.36. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,249 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.26. About 482,606 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,425 shares to 201,776 shares, valued at $18.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,803 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 8,011 shares. First Bankshares Trust holds 0.78% or 9,415 shares in its portfolio. Indiana & has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.42% stake. South State Corp reported 79,484 shares. Summit Strategies accumulated 0.14% or 2,074 shares. Brinker Cap has 109,750 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ulysses Ltd Liability Company has 205,000 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,525 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,052 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 192,135 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.33% or 537,068 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated stated it has 4,280 shares. Df Dent Company Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.28 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.72 million shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd stated it has 1.50M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Comm holds 36,895 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.79 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0.38% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability, West Virginia-based fund reported 5,375 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sky Investment Group Ltd Co invested in 0.76% or 7,375 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,179 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.12% or 17,828 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 3,151 were accumulated by Cibc National Bank Usa. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,283 shares to 73,318 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).