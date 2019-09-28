Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Upped by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $21.44 Million

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 3,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 612,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.61M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 376,027 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Incorporate (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 85,270 shares to 274,813 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 112,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,929 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

