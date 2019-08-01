Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Maintained by Leonard Green Partners Lp; Grimes & Company Has Raised Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $304,695

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 78,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 5.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $276.82. About 815,596 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

