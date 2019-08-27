Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Lifted by Viking Global Investors Lp; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cwm Increased Its Holding

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 116.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 31,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 58,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 26,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 92,362 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 109.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 598,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.69 million, up from 547,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $273.11. About 105,211 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Tcw Group owns 35,648 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsr reported 4,500 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. 207,367 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Lazard Asset Limited Liability accumulated 1.02% or 2.27M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited holds 5,235 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.29 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,219 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Communication holds 0.09% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl has 103,050 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,517 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field & Main Comml Bank reported 2,515 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.55M shares or 5.09% of the stock.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $480.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 562,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,786 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY) by 167,394 shares to 34,409 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,333 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).