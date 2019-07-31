Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Company Inc; National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position Held by Polygon Management Ltd

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 1,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 33,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 1.09M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 227,523 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Service Ltd Com holds 4,774 shares. 129,787 are owned by Westpac. Dodge & Cox owns 38,248 shares. Horan Cap reported 11,715 shares. D E Shaw And reported 124,990 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 775,103 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 21,846 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 36,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com LP has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). North Star Investment Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Leavell Inv Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 6,695 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 0.48% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.