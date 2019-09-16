Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Held by Fiera Capital Corp; As Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stock Price Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Increased by $692,667 Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 119,336 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.05 million, up from 115,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $295.69. About 616,835 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 11.07M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND

