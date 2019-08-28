Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Stake by $7.13 Million; Meritage Group LP Lifted Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $44.50 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 289.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 35,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $276.03. About 755,683 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50M, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $521.46. About 131,611 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $189.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,249 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 43,153 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.25% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,640 shares. Senator Gru LP holds 240,000 shares. Burney has 7,697 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 574 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 500 were reported by Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Co. Greenleaf Trust reported 27,125 shares stake. Financial Mgmt Professionals accumulated 1,270 shares. 1,307 were accumulated by Park Natl Oh.

