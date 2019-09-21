Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose While Needham Investment Management Has Cut Position by $1.90 Million; Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Position by $454,775

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.73M market cap company. It closed at $4.73 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC)

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 102,000 shares to 264,381 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horrell Mgmt holds 0.04% or 300 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The California-based Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.96% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,139 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 102,037 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Moreover, Reliant Management has 3.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shapiro Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horizon Invest Limited Liability reported 15,365 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust accumulated 30,873 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,261 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Asset Management One has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ma reported 885,328 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 222,447 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 26,658 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 176,700 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Walthausen Com Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 498,881 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 1.44M shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0% or 46,763 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 94,970 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $325,834 activity. 3,977 Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares with value of $18,016 were bought by HALEY ROY W. $4,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Micklas Christopher M.. 2,000 shares were bought by Reymond Robert L, worth $12,180. POKLUDA JAMES L III bought $39,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.