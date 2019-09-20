Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.47 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 2.49 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,815 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, down from 27,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $297.13. About 547,198 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.79 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,744 shares to 63,898 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 94,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,071 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

