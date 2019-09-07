Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Raised by Sensato Investors Llc; Price Michael F Has Decreased Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Position as Share Price Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 88,781 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 43,575 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 40,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 131,272 shares to 78,282 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 37,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,651 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Appoints Courtney R.B. Lynn Vice President and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KALU Ex-Dividend Reminder – 4/24/19 – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Reports $100 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.58 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

