Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Raised by Centurylink Investment Management Company; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Selz Capital Increased by $27.25 Million Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $277.65. About 740,533 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 24.43 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 36,818 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 830 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc stated it has 55,026 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.38% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). De Burlo Grp Incorporated owns 3.31% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 59,939 shares. Adage Capital Group Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 81 were reported by Kistler. 145,336 were accumulated by Agf Invests Inc. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 4.66% or 14,742 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Btim holds 0% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% or 8,801 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe has 0.66% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares to 112,885 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,356 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.