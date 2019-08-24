Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Maintained by Sta Wealth Management Llc; Cannell Capital Lowered Its Position in Arotech (ARTX) by $449,268

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 94,064 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,779 activity. On Thursday, March 7 Kutler Jon B bought $30,029 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) or 9,984 shares. Krutty Dean M bought $9,950 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) on Tuesday, June 4.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares to 183,957 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares to 26,406 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,258 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

