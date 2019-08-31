Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Maintained by Leonard Green Partners Lp; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Position

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03M shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower invested in 0.05% or 64,054 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 2,000 shares stake. Bronson Point Ltd Llc holds 3.89% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 50,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ci Invs invested in 73,803 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 6,354 shares. Boston Advisors Limited holds 35,765 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 54,875 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,900 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Numerixs Invest Inc has invested 0.23% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $423.00M for 4.90 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

