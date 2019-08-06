Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Held by Alleghany Corp; Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $381,300 as Stock Value Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.46. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 355,000 shares to 562,000 shares, valued at $192.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 172,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Lc owns 15,156 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 371,017 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.5% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,005 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 338,853 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Co has 0.61% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reported 5,203 shares. Comm Financial Bank reported 260,742 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,092 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Accredited Inc has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.33% or 8,089 shares. Sei Invests has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 207,367 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2,544 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Llc stated it has 1,634 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested in 1.63% or 38,539 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited reported 11 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 80,906 shares to 90,999 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne Incorporated reported 11,090 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 667,584 shares. Northern owns 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27.30 million shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability reported 19,964 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 68,555 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 1.16% or 162,887 shares. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.67% or 20,710 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc accumulated 48,582 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Limited accumulated 858 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,586 shares. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,886 shares. 9,644 were accumulated by Exchange Mgmt. Northside Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,846 shares.