Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Has Raised by Weitz Investment Management Inc; Campbell Newman Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18 million, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,321 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Co. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.9% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 9,149 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barton Inv Mngmt stated it has 4.88% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 32,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Westwood Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 82,537 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Llc. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1,187 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 243,834 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,852 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsm Prtn Lc owns 1.84% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 429,347 shares. Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nikko Asset Americas has 0.38% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 65,643 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 192,106 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2.85% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 31,024 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.24 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 353,832 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd owns 1,474 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 568,205 are held by First Manhattan Company. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 339,993 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 25,029 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Stellar Management Ltd Com has 2.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15,156 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 7,000 shares to 163,000 shares, valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 61,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,525 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).