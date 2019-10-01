Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Has Increased by Echo Street Capital Management Llc; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding by $1.87 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 51,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 217,593 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.90 million, up from 166,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 6,543 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 469,709 shares to 688,000 shares, valued at $35.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 832,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,462 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City invested in 0% or 122 shares. Next Fincl Inc accumulated 1,526 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc accumulated 60,549 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Fulton Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cambridge has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 1,952 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 1,719 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 186,211 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc accumulated 6,106 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has invested 1.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Tru Communications reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 2.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Trust Advsrs LP reported 348,903 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 42,547 are owned by Associated Banc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought 300 shares worth $4,835. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. HELBERG TOM R also bought $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Kennedy Capital Management has 16,809 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 12,149 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has 1,810 shares. 270,860 were accumulated by Stieven Cap Advsr Lp. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 2,500 shares stake. Zpr Invest has invested 1.09% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 125 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 185,003 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 68 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 629,151 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Limited Com invested in 175,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 73,962 shares.