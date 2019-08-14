Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Has Increased by Centurylink Investment Management Company; Sterling Capital Management Trimmed New Residential Investment (NRZ) Position by $2.39 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71 million shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by 62.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 149,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 88,765 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 238,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 4.99 million shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 17,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 4,188 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 280,840 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Delaware holds 122,619 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 132,347 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 112,957 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 498 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 231 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0% or 3 shares. Parametric Lc reported 562,708 shares. Creative Planning reported 76,908 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 190,003 shares. Blackrock reported 24.94M shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 4.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 177,595 shares or 1% of all its holdings.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,163 shares to 23,941 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Main Street Rech Lc stated it has 1,205 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru Company invested in 1.58% or 54,571 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 170 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 747 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc invested in 0.39% or 4,103 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com stated it has 210 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 307,016 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 5,685 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,664 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 795 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 3,219 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Orbimed Advsrs Lc invested in 1.9% or 447,300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 30.29 million shares.

