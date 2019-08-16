Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding Boosted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp; Anheuser (BUD) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management Llc

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 5,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 24,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Management invested in 27,903 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd reported 35,669 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 52,156 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.47M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 14,195 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Macquarie Gp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ativo Management Limited Liability Co reported 10,658 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny reported 2.41% stake. Perigon Wealth Llc invested in 1.55% or 24,766 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd holds 101,497 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has 21,677 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,448 shares or 0.66% of the stock. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 8,653 shares to 151,842 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,455 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc invested 0.54% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Personal Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 75 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Manhattan holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 342,976 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,316 shares. The New York-based Laurion Capital Lp has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Everett Harris And Company Ca accumulated 211,201 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc accumulated 181 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca owns 32,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 6,100 are owned by Yorktown. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bluestein R H And Communication stated it has 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 0.11% stake.