Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Union Bankshares Boosted Its Position; Headinvest Lifted Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $789,880

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 189.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,671 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 2,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $276.33. About 324,234 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.34. About 384,822 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Management invested in 10,005 shares. Sky Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,375 shares. Athena Lc holds 8.37% or 126,170 shares in its portfolio. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 400,650 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited stated it has 8,325 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Management Ltd holds 0.91% or 9,597 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Inc has invested 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 54,371 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 125,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Weitz Inv accumulated 110,000 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 46,876 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Violich Capital Management reported 1,275 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% or 4,423 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,523 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cetera Ltd Liability accumulated 18,684 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Management has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 1.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 56,912 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116,565 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 15,555 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The owns 3.48 million shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust has 3,802 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability holds 19,031 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 87,207 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 38,924 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal.