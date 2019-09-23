Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Position by $35.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $329,460 as Market Value Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 32,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 34,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 121,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 393,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.50M, down from 514,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent invested in 17,274 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 3,315 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Ltd Llc has invested 0.97% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Allstate Corp reported 40,610 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.03% or 283,143 shares. Research Global Invsts holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12.86M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 56,790 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 657,938 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 54,508 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Limited has 0.36% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 490,995 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.91 million shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,716 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.19% or 47,106 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Com Oh has 0.44% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,211 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.89 million shares to 6.91 million shares, valued at $127.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 200,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 561,913 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 28,990 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 887 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,378 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Plancorp Llc has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 2,135 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd owns 1,792 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp reported 6,849 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Grp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 998 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 10,533 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,275 shares. 2,385 were reported by Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.44% or 79,739 shares. First Merchants owns 15,999 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.