Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $354,900 as Stock Price Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $10.64 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 4.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 29,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 30,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $277.82. About 341,855 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,945 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bangor Natl Bank invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monarch reported 16,179 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Clark Estates New York invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackenzie Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Usa Finance Portformulas holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,015 shares. 547,205 are held by Private Mngmt Group Inc. Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 18,319 shares. Bernzott Capital holds 138,434 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co reported 16,189 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 126,527 shares. 8,040 are owned by Windsor Mngmt Ltd Com. Tt Int holds 190,811 shares. South State holds 259,388 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru reported 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 10,049 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 5,942 shares. 875,000 are held by Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp. Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Da Davidson stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 57,433 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Inc has invested 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lifeplan Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 80 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 1,505 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dsc Advisors Lp accumulated 0.04% or 868 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested 2.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). S R Schill & Assoc owns 0.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,381 shares.

