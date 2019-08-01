Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder New South Capital Management Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $387,786 as Share Value Were Volatile

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 686,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.95 million, down from 713,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $283.51. About 490,346 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sylebra Hk Com Limited invested in 1.49% or 256,616 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moody Bancshares Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 76 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 19,003 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,960 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 11,063 shares. Prudential Financial holds 3,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 48,726 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 45,726 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 53,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 5,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Berkom Associate Inc holds 314,449 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 23,372 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 414,307 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares to 67,545 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Plunged 30% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 110 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 494,823 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust Co stated it has 0.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 747 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,684 shares. De Burlo Grp invested in 3.31% or 59,939 shares. Becker invested in 9,315 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com holds 40,601 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 50,441 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 27.25M shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 915 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,175 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hilltop holds 3,481 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stralem & Com owns 2.78% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 22,190 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 11 shares.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.