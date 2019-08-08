Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Lourd Capital Cut Holding by $328,692 as Stock Price Rose; West Coast Financial Decreased Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.15 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 3.71M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 1,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 903 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 2,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.55 million for 25.16 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,354 shares to 26,947 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 29,935 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 107,831 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,960 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 1.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Becker Cap Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 12,921 shares. Fin Counselors has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,450 shares. 1,715 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 96,987 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3.24M shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,783 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Comm Ltd has invested 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boston Family Office Llc holds 1.08% or 36,618 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset North America accumulated 88,191 shares. State Street holds 16.41 million shares. National Pension Service stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability accumulated 6,927 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,050 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 587,988 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 25,412 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 838 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sumitomo Life Ins Com stated it has 20,234 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research owns 289,191 shares. Capital Mngmt Associates holds 1.28% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.