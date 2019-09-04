Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Cut as Stock Value Rose

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $285.72. About 714,029 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 3.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.