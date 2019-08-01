Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Sun Life Financial Boosted Its Keycorp (KEY) Holding by $859,650

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 88,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 112,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 1971.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 57,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 60,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 2,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 8.52 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

