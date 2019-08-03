Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $3.16 Million; A-R-T- Advisors Increased Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding by $562,900 as Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 354.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 43,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 55,516 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 12,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 478,532 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns invested in 0.03% or 3,866 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.47M shares. Rockland holds 1.58% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 54,571 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 785 shares. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 8.33% or 98,106 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 20,652 shares. Shapiro Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 180 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 0.85% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,835 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd owns 1,792 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,500 shares. Yorktown Management And Com owns 1,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 166,391 are owned by Amer Int Grp.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 34,100 shares to 28,403 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,604 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).