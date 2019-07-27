Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Glenview Capital Management Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Increased by $3.78 Million Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 980,589 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.41M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,061 are owned by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 4.60M shares. Mngmt Va owns 1,700 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Svcs Lc reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1.47M shares. North Carolina-based Schaller Investment Gp Inc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 263,230 shares. 6,239 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 128,669 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Discovery Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Ct accumulated 3.55% or 289,448 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,912 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank reported 16,706 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh accumulated 2,199 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Chem National Bank holds 0.52% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 16,935 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Robecosam Ag invested 4.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 111,995 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 284,619 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability owns 111,257 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.85% or 81,000 shares. 533 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York accumulated 0.01% or 267 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 103,130 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.87% or 73,253 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 145,804 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $292.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.