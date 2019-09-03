Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder David R Rahn & Associates Lifted Stake by $510,510 as Market Value Rose; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Price Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Holding

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $283.59. About 353,646 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.08. About 46,981 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $61.67M for 18.09 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

