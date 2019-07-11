Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Consulta LTD Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $9.89 Million; Share Price Rose

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 754,911 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 183,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.59M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 669,042 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.12% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.32M shares. Avenir Corp reported 418,072 shares. Automobile Association holds 314,269 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.44 million shares. Selz Cap Limited invested in 1.77% or 170,000 shares. 4,989 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Lc. 164,500 were accumulated by Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd. Bridges Inv holds 15,100 shares. American Group accumulated 3,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Bolt Cap LP owns 4.84% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 915,065 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 831,888 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc owns 3,700 shares. Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Cap Corp (Call) by 1.40 million shares to 573,075 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 97,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,046 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability has 142,743 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability owns 1,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 235,872 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,038 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.23% stake. Cooperman Leon G has 112,200 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 1.91% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.34% or 51,680 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,026 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division reported 5,986 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.83% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Linscomb And Williams reported 4,504 shares.