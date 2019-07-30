Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Decreased Stake by $683,865 as Share Price Rose; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Rose, Bank Of The West Has Boosted by $427,728 Its Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, down from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $284.09. About 802,774 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 2,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,171 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 24,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 554,971 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

