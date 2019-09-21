Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Lifted Position by $636,689 as Share Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose While Addenda Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 42,547 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, up from 40,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 103.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 14,789 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 7,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,277 shares to 35,753 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,089 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 7,120 shares to 31,087 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 12,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,900 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

