Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Alleghany Has Raised Stake by $29.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Essex Financial Services Maintains Stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 78,510 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT

