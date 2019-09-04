Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Alleghany Has Increased Its Holding by $29.76 Million; Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose While Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Its Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $286.33. About 536,391 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, down from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $248.12. About 138,086 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Paycom Ranks No. 6 on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rinnai Corp by 200 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $254.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 106.95 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.