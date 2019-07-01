Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 259 4.81 N/A 7.83 33.58 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.54 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Risk and Volatility

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, T2 Biosystems Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$299.86 is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.16%. Meanwhile, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 529.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that T2 Biosystems Inc. seems more appealing than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 49.1% respectively. 0.1% are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 17.54% stronger performance while T2 Biosystems Inc. has -9.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.