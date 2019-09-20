Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Both Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 278 4.78 N/A 8.82 31.47 Neuronetics Inc. 13 3.32 N/A -1.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuronetics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.7 respectively. Neuronetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 3.95% upside potential and a consensus target price of $308.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares and 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 24.08% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.