Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 270 4.52 N/A 8.82 31.47 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 142 2.94 N/A 1.05 152.32

In table 1 we can see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IQVIA Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is presently more affordable than IQVIA Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is $307, with potential upside of 11.72%. Meanwhile, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $163.5, while its potential upside is 5.31%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is looking more favorable than IQVIA Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares and 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.