Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 272 4.40 N/A 8.82 31.47 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.42 N/A 1.13 64.75

Table 1 highlights Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Genomic Health Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genomic Health Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta indicates that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Genomic Health Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Genomic Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Genomic Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 12.33% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. with consensus target price of $307. On the other hand, Genomic Health Inc.’s potential upside is 0.50% and its consensus target price is $74.17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. seems more appealing than Genomic Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares and 94% of Genomic Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was more bullish than Genomic Health Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Genomic Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.