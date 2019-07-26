Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 267 4.67 N/A 7.83 33.58 Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Genetic Technologies Limited’s 287.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Genetic Technologies Limited is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Genetic Technologies Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a consensus target price of $306.14, and a 5.35% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares and 3.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares. 0.1% are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies Limited has 86.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54% Genetic Technologies Limited 61.11% 39.76% 39.93% 0% -4.92% 112.22%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Genetic Technologies Limited.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.