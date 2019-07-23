Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 266 4.74 N/A 7.83 33.58 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.38 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 5.7% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Bionano Genomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s upside potential is 4.94% at a $306.14 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 22.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -2.76% -5.23% 6.33% 8.05% 20.99% 17.54% Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99%

For the past year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has 17.54% stronger performance while Bionano Genomics Inc. has -43.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bionano Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.