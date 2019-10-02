Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) EPS Estimated At $2.88; 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (WBAI) Shorts Lowered By 3.86%

500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI) had a decrease of 3.86% in short interest. WBAI’s SI was 2.47 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.86% from 2.57M shares previously. With 22,100 avg volume, 112 days are for 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI)’s short sellers to cover WBAI’s short positions. The SI to 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 7.83%. It closed at $10.65 lastly. It is down 17.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WBAI News: 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD-“WILL NOT MAKE EARNINGS FORECAST UNTIL IT RECEIVES INSTRUCTION ON RESUMPTION DATE OF ONLINE SPORTS LOTTERY SALES FROM MINISTRY OF FINANCE”; 10/05/2018 – 500.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – CO, CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER ENTERED INTO A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Cooperation Agreement with the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 17/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Cooperation Agreement with the Tianjin Municipality Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physic; 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – VOLUNTARILY & TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ONLINE LOTTERY SALES OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO PROMULGATION OF SELF-INSPECTION NOTICE; 10/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.73 (US$0.33); 06/03/2018 500.com Entered into Framework Agreement with the China Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 06/03/2018 – 500.COM – DEAL UNDER WHICH CO, CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO COOPERATE TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL CHANNELS TO SELL SPORTS LOTTERY TICKETS; 10/05/2018 – 500.com Voluntarily Suspended All Online Lottery Sales Services Last Month

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $2.88 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 9.92% from last quarter’s $2.62 EPS. TMO’s profit would be $1.15 billion giving it 24.63 P/E if the $2.88 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $283.79. About 92,665 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd reported 35,516 shares stake. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,830 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.27% stake. Taurus Asset Management Limited Co holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 92,159 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 3.42% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Andra Ap holds 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 26,800 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 75,565 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 219,609 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 81,393 shares. Holderness Investments has 1,125 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 46,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,890 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 11.70% above currents $283.79 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy”.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.65 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $457.69 million. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.